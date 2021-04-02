Univ. of Michigan Board of Regents pass resolution calling for resignation of Ron Weiser

(WILX) - Friday the University of Michigan Board of Regents held a meeting to discuss Regent Ron Weiser’s comments made about Michigan’s top three elected officials.

The push for Weiser’s resignation comes as Michigan State Representatives and Senators who either represent one of the three University of Michigan campuses or are graduates of the university sent a letter supporting the growing calls for him to resign from his position on the board.

In the meeting, the regents reviewed a resolution introduced by Board Chair Denise Ilitch condemning Weiser’s comments and calling for his resignation. Weiser accepted responsibility but refused to step down.

“I regret my poorly chosen words that were offhand remarks made at a private Republican Party meeting,” said Weiser. “I pledge to be part of a respectful dialogue going forward and challenge my colleagues and others to do the same.”

Weiser refused, and said quote “I will not be canceled.”

The board voted and passed the resolution and Weiser was removed from several committees as well, including the board’s finance committee and the university’s Dearborn and Flint campuses committee.

The resolution passed with five votes in favor and two abstentions from Weiser and the only other Republican on the board, Regent Sarah Hubbard. Regent Katherine White was not present for the meeting.

“It has become clear that serving as chair of a statewide political party is simply not compatible with serving on this board,” Ilitch said. “The situation is only likely to intensify as we get closer to the 2022 elections and the state party chair becomes more and more of a public focal point.”

University regents are elected through partisan, statewide races, so the university cannot fire any of the elected officials. Additionally, the board has no process in place for ousting a fellow member. Impeachment or gubernatorial action are left as the only options under Michigan law. The Board said he should step down because his “violent, sexist” language had endangered the lives of state and federal elected officials and brought the school negative attention.

In the future, the Board also could consider the option of removing the Weiser name from various campus structures, including an academic building, athletic tunnel and club, and a center and an institute.

