Advertisement

Univ. of Michigan Board of Regents pass resolution calling for resignation of Ron Weiser

Weiser accepted responsibility for his comments but refused to step down.
(NBC15)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Friday the University of Michigan Board of Regents held a meeting to discuss Regent Ron Weiser’s comments made about Michigan’s top three elected officials.

The push for Weiser’s resignation comes as Michigan State Representatives and Senators who either represent one of the three University of Michigan campuses or are graduates of the university sent a letter supporting the growing calls for him to resign from his position on the board.

In the meeting, the regents reviewed a resolution introduced by Board Chair Denise Ilitch condemning Weiser’s comments and calling for his resignation. Weiser accepted responsibility but refused to step down.

“I regret my poorly chosen words that were offhand remarks made at a private Republican Party meeting,” said Weiser. “I pledge to be part of a respectful dialogue going forward and challenge my colleagues and others to do the same.”

Weiser refused, and said quote “I will not be canceled.”

The board voted and passed the resolution and Weiser was removed from several committees as well, including the board’s finance committee and the university’s Dearborn and Flint campuses committee.

The resolution passed with five votes in favor and two abstentions from Weiser and the only other Republican on the board, Regent Sarah Hubbard. Regent Katherine White was not present for the meeting.

“It has become clear that serving as chair of a statewide political party is simply not compatible with serving on this board,” Ilitch said. “The situation is only likely to intensify as we get closer to the 2022 elections and the state party chair becomes more and more of a public focal point.”

University regents are elected through partisan, statewide races, so the university cannot fire any of the elected officials. Additionally, the board has no process in place for ousting a fellow member. Impeachment or gubernatorial action are left as the only options under Michigan law. The Board said he should step down because his “violent, sexist” language had endangered the lives of state and federal elected officials and brought the school negative attention.

In the future, the Board also could consider the option of removing the Weiser name from various campus structures, including an academic building, athletic tunnel and club, and a center and an institute.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton Rapids man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
The FDA has authorized two changes to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that can provide extra doses...
FDA authorizes 2 changes to Moderna’s vaccine
Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says

Latest News

Replacing your COVID-19 vaccination card
Michigan hotel manager indicted for tax fraud and obstruction
Family speaks out after teen's death
Family of the teenager shot and killed on Lansing’s west side demands answers, change
Michigan among worst hotspots in the US
Sparrow president: Everyday choices affecting COVID-19 spread in Michigan
WILX Weather Evening 4/2/2021