Sparrow president: Everyday choices affecting COVID-19 spread in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President of the Sparrow Health System, Alan Vierling, told News 10 the increase in coronavirus variants has a lot of doctors worried. But ultimately, he says we need to look at the choices we’re making every day.

“This is clearly evident that the variant is prevalent that it is impacting our patient load and it is impacting the number of patients we see in the E.D.,” Vierling said. “Its impacting the number of admissions we have.”

He says the COVID-19 variants are spreading like wildfire.

“We’re going to transmit this disease,” He said. “B117 makes it easier than before, and before it was pretty easy.”

Vierling told News 10 that reopening the state may have been premature, and a contributing factor to the rise in cases.

“You take those factors of people going back to school, sporting events, people trying to get out more because they’re tired of COVID, we’re not vaccinated yet,” Vierling said. “This is a natural consequence of behavior.”

He doesn’t think spring break will be a superspreader event---at least in Michigan.

“I don’t think spring break will have any impact on Lansing or the state of Michgan at all,” he said. “I don’t think that at all. I think what’s going to have an impact is people from Michigan going on vacation in Texas and Florida. I think that’ll have an impact in Florida and Texas. I don’t think that will have an impact in Michigan.”

Hospitals are not as full with COVID-19 patients as they were in the fall and winter, but Vierling’s still concerned.

“We’re seeing about 50% fewer patients need to be in the ICU, and that’s great. But, when you get to 150 patients, the ICU is going to be full.”

Vierling says getting people vaccinated is what’s going to end this pandemic, but he also shared some bad news: He believes there will always be COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from now on.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

