NHL Adjusting Its Schedule

National Hockey League logo
National Hockey League logo(Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The NHL has moved Winnipeg’s home game against Ottawa that was originally scheduled for the first week in May to Monday. The league says the change is the result of recently postponed games affecting the Jets and Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks have had their games postponed through Tuesday after two players and a member of the coaching staff entered the league’s COVID protocol. The postponed contests include games originally scheduled for Sunday and Tuesday in Winnipeg.

