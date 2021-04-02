Advertisement

NCAA Drug Testing Altered?

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work...
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn't so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (KY3)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Associated Press has learned that the NCAA has not tested players for performance-enhancing drugs at March Madness and other recent college championships. Three people with direct knowledge of NCAA testing protocols tell AP that testing has not resumed since the coronavirus pandemic shut down college sports a year ago. Although athletes may have been tested on campus, the NCAA has not ramped up its usual testing program at national championships such as the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The women’s Final Four semifinals games are tonight, with the men playing tomorrow.

