MSU Athletics to add nearly 500 new Sideline Club seats prior to 2021 season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan Stadium is about to get an expansion as MSU Athletics is adding nearly 500 new Sideline Club seats.

Members will have the ability to select seating location based on their Sideline Club ranking. The seat selection will all be conducted online, through a 3D seating diagram.

Appointment times will be based on cumulative Spartan Points priority among Sideline Club members as of May 1, 2021 total. Members with the highest cumulative Spartan Points total will be ranked #1 and select seats first, and so on. You can check your current ranking and Spartan Points here.

The quantity of Sideline Club seats will be based on annual Spartan Fund donor level from July 1, 2020 – May 1, 2021. The following seat allowance limits apply:

Ambassadors = 8

Champions Circle = 6

Scholarship Level = 4

Directors Club = 4

Honorary Coaches = 4

If you have questions you can contact the Spartan Fund by emailing spartanfund@ath.msu.edu or calling (517) 432-4610.

