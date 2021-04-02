Advertisement

MSU Athletics to add nearly 500 new Sideline Club seats prior to 2021 season

Sideline club expansion & seat adjustment for MSU Athletics
Sideline club expansion & seat adjustment
Sideline club expansion & seat adjustment(SPARTAN FUND)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan Stadium is about to get an expansion as MSU Athletics is adding nearly 500 new Sideline Club seats.

Members will have the ability to select seating location based on their Sideline Club ranking. The seat selection will all be conducted online, through a 3D seating diagram.

Appointment times will be based on cumulative Spartan Points priority among Sideline Club members as of May 1, 2021 total. Members with the highest cumulative Spartan Points total will be ranked #1 and select seats first, and so on. You can check your current ranking and Spartan Points here.

The quantity of Sideline Club seats will be based on annual Spartan Fund donor level from July 1, 2020 – May 1, 2021.  The following seat allowance limits apply:

  • Ambassadors = 8
  • Champions Circle = 6
  • Scholarship Level = 4
  • Directors Club = 4
  • Honorary Coaches = 4

If you have questions you can contact the Spartan Fund by emailing spartanfund@ath.msu.edu or calling (517) 432-4610.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton Rapids man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
The FDA has authorized two changes to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that can provide extra doses...
FDA authorizes 2 changes to Moderna’s vaccine
Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says

Latest News

Voting open for first round of matchups
Voting open for first round of matchups
Parents Rally To "Let Them Play"
Let Them Play group files lawsuit against Michigan due to mandatory athlete testing
Hardwood Heaven: Who has the best gym?
Auburn Loses Key Point Guard
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work...
NCAA Drug Testing Altered?