MLB Moves All Star Game

-NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball is moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta amid an outcry over Georgia’s new voting law. Critics say the law unfairly limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color. The game was scheduled for July 13 at Truist Park as part of baseball’s midsummer break that includes the Futures Game on July 11 and Home Run Derby the following night. Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft, which had been scheduled to be held in Atlanta for the first time.

