Michigan State University Science Festival going on now and offering something for everyone

The MSU outreach coordinator is sharing some of the things people can participate in when they sign in
By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The 9th Annual Michigan State University Science Festival is going on now.

This year the festival is all virtual and there will be live presentations and other activities for people of all ages including information and demonstrations on insects, comets and using science to advance medicine.

Outreach Coordinator, Zach Constan, says “It’s a golden opportunity for the public and community to see what’s going on behind the scenes at Michigan State.”

Only one registration is required to attend all events for all expo days.

