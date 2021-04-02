Advertisement

Mayor Schor reacts to trash and litter issue

The mayor is urging people to dump their trash where it belongs: in the dumpster.
After News 10's report on a massive trash and littering issue in the city of Lansing, Mayor Andy Schor is speaking out, urging people to dump their trash where it belongs: in the dumpster.(Mayor Andy Schor)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After News 10′s report on a massive trash and littering issue in the city of Lansing, Mayor Andy Schor is speaking out.

The mayor is urging people to dump their trash where it belongs: in the dumpster. He also thanked the Lansing Police Department’s Community Officers for helping pick up trash in Ingham Park yesterday morning.

“First and foremost, we need to tell people that it’s not acceptable to trash our city,” Mayor Schor said. “We put out our trash bins when our seasonal employees come in in the middle of April, unfortunately, the snow melted early this year, and when the snow melts you see a lot more trash. For whatever reason people are trashing our parks and our streets over the winter and it gets hidden by the snow.”

Mayor Schor says the city has bags and grabbers available for neighbors to pick up trash on their own since the city does not have a services department.

Posted by Andy Schor on Thursday, April 1, 2021

WILX Weather Evening 4/2/2021