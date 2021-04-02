Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer visits Pontiac community vaccination site

(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was at United Wholesale Mortgage Sports Complex in Pontiac today. This site has the capacity to administer up to 3,000 shots per day.

“In Michigan, the vaccine process is getting faster and smoother every day, and this community vaccination site in Oakland County will help us reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders 16 and up more quickly,” said Governor Whitmer. “Everyone should get the safe, effective vaccine once you are eligible because it is the most effective way to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19 and help get our state back to normal. By ramping up our vaccine distribution, we can beat COVID-19 together and enjoy the summer celebrations that we all crave.”

The states goal is to equitably vaccinate at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible.

