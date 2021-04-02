Let Them Play group files lawsuit against Michigan due to mandatory athlete testing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Let Them Play is a high school sports advocacy group. They have filed a new lawsuit against the state of Michigan to ease the restrictions against the students.

The legal actions came in response to the March 19 order from Hertel’s department and a subsequent guidance for student athlete testing for the coronavirus.

Back in February they filed a lawsuit demanding that the state re-starts winter sports. They are now questioning whether the state can legally make their kids wear mask while playing and test for COVID-19 prior to all games. Beginning April 2, students will need to be tested for COVID-19 before all practices and competitions.

