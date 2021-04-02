Lawsuit filed as student athlete testing ramps up

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is ramping up testing. Starting Friday, all student athletes will be required to take weekly COVID-19 tests.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing the tests for free.

For contact sports where face masks cannot be worn, student athletes must get tested before activities. They can only play when their test comes back negative.

On Thursday “Let Them Play Michigan” along with three parents of young athletes filed a lawsuit against the state over this new requirement. The lawsuit alleges the state order and related guidance on mandatory quarantines for athletes are “arbitrary.”

