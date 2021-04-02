Lansing School Board approves upgrades to several schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School Board has approved upgrades to some Lansing schools. Those repairs have become a bigger priority amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the upgrades approved were a number of much needed repairs and security upgrades in some schools.

Board member Missy Lilje explained the challenges Lansing Schools had been facing. “Things like big potholes in parking lots, roofs that were about to become a problem, old boiler and chiller systems, dirty ventilation systems,” Lilje said. “We needed to upgrade those things and then that became even more important with COVID.”

Lilje explained that the money being used is coming from bonds they received which are specific to these types of needs.

“Sometimes people go, ‘Why aren’t we paying our teachers enough? Why can’t we use that money?’ Well, because it’s illegal to use that money for teachers,” Lilje said. “This money has to be spent on facilities. We’re so grateful to the community for approving so overwhelmingly the last two bonds we asked for.”

When deciding how to use the money, security and safety were priority number one.

Lilje said, “There are things that if you leave them go they become more and more expensive as you wait. So those things went to the top of the priority list. But, for sure security and safety were the a-1 points. the last bond was really all about that.”

The projects will use roughly $1.5 million of the schools district’s bonds.

