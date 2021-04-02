Advertisement

Lansing School Board approves upgrades to several schools

Among the upgrades approved were a number of much needed repairs and security upgrades in some schools
(WILX)
By Jace Harper
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School Board has approved upgrades to some Lansing schools. Those repairs have become a bigger priority amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the upgrades approved were a number of much needed repairs and security upgrades in some schools.

Board member Missy Lilje explained the challenges Lansing Schools had been facing. “Things like big potholes in parking lots, roofs that were about to become a problem, old boiler and chiller systems, dirty ventilation systems,” Lilje said. “We needed to upgrade those things and then that became even more important with COVID.”

Lilje explained that the money being used is coming from bonds they received which are specific to these types of needs.

“Sometimes people go, ‘Why aren’t we paying our teachers enough? Why can’t we use that money?’ Well, because it’s illegal to use that money for teachers,” Lilje said. “This money has to be spent on facilities. We’re so grateful to the community for approving so overwhelmingly the last two bonds we asked for.”

When deciding how to use the money, security and safety were priority number one.

Lilje said, “There are things that if you leave them go they become more and more expensive as you wait. So those things went to the top of the priority list. But, for sure security and safety were the a-1 points. the last bond was really all about that.”

The projects will use roughly $1.5 million of the schools district’s bonds.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
16-year-old dead after shooting on Burneway near Seaway Drive
While there is a huge push to get Americans vaccinated, many are choosing to skip out on that...
Many choosing to skip second dose of vaccine
A young Lansing man is in the hospital with COVID, fighting for his life on a ventilator.
COVID leaves 28-year-old on a ventilator
The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed

Latest News

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launches We Treat Hep C Campaign
Teacher shortage could get worse
Teacher shortage made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic
New Law to reduce misdemeanor arrests goes into effect Thursday
The state of Michigan says progress has been made toward addressing racial disparities in...
Michigan wants to increase COVID testing again