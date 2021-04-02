Advertisement

Jackson Public Schools will be remote next week following spring break

(Source: WIS)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Public Schools are observing their spring break April 2-3. Following this on April 5-9 they will be pivoting back to their virtual learning.

When the school went on spring break they had more than 10% of students in a precautionary quarantine and nearly 20 positive cases.

Over the last week Jackson has seen hospitalization rates double and are one of the worst hotspots in the nation.

JPS hopes to transition back to some in-person instruction by April 12. The JPS and Local Health Departments will discuss the next steps to help spread the virus and take the correct precautions to opening back up safely.

