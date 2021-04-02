Jackson hosting racial equality meeting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Racial Equity Commission of Jackson will hold its first public meeting next Tuesday.

The commission was created in September with a mission to review city policy, ensuring equity is a core element of government. The group will also make recommendations on ways to promote racial justice.

The commission will consist of five residents and three ex-officios nominated by the Mayor and approved by the City Council. According to the commission’s website, four residents and three ex-officios have been appointed to serve so far.

Resident members:

Lee Hampton

Kesha Hamilton

Donita Bentley

Daniel Mahoney

Ex-Officio members:

John Willis (Chief Equity Officer)

Freddie Dancy (City Councilmember)

Daveda Quinn (NAACP Delegate)

The virtual meeting will start at 4 p.m. More information on the commission can be found here.

Our racial equity efforts continue with the first virtual public meeting of the Racial Equity Commission on Tuesday,... Posted by The City of Jackson, Michigan on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.