Jackson hosting racial equality meeting

The commission was created in September with a mission to review city policy, ensuring equity is a core element of government.
The Racial Equity Commission of Jackson will hold its first public meeting next Tuesday.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The commission will consist of five residents and three ex-officios nominated by the Mayor and approved by the City Council. According to the commission’s website, four residents and three ex-officios have been appointed to serve so far.

Resident members:

  • Lee Hampton
  • Kesha Hamilton
  • Donita Bentley
  • Daniel Mahoney

Ex-Officio members:

  • John Willis (Chief Equity Officer)
  • Freddie Dancy (City Councilmember)
  • Daveda Quinn (NAACP Delegate)

The virtual meeting will start at 4 p.m. More information on the commission can be found here.

