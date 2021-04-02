Gov. Whitmer signs executive order establishing task force on forensic science

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order No. 2021-04, which establishes the Task Force on Forensic Science.

“A fair trial is at the core of the American criminal justice system,” said Gov. Whitmer. “While forensic science is an important tool, misapplication of forensic science can deprive a person of a fair trial. We must ensure that Michigan adheres to the highest standards of evidence, and that practitioners throughout our criminal justice system understand how to apply forensic science properly.”

“Michigan will always ensure that the highest standards are being met when it comes to justice,” said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. “The work of the Forensic Science Task Force will ensure that our legal and criminal justice systems can keep up with the times. The Governor and I look forward to their recommendations.”

The Task Force will be an advisory body nested within the Michigan Department of State Police and be comprised of:

medical practitioners

legal professionals

government officials

academics

private sector experts

and representatives from the Michigan State Police, Michigan Supreme Court, and Attorney General’s office.

“I’m honored to take on this important work to ensure that our criminal legal system delivers justice for the people of Michigan,” said Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack. “Michigan can be a national leader in better science promoting better justice.”

“As a national leader in forensic science, the Michigan State Police is committed to further improving the use of forensic science in Michigan through the work of this advisory panel,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “We look forward to working alongside the other stakeholders to ensure that Michigan continues to set a high bar for forensic science.”

The task force’s mission is to review the state of forensic science in Michigan and deliver their completed findings and policy recommendations to the Governor no later than Dec. 31, 2021. The findings will recommend, among other pieces, methodology improvements, processes to address misconduct, and procedures to update stakeholders on developments in forensic science.

The Task Force on Forensic Science will include Director Col. Joseph Gasper of the Michigan State Police and Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack of the Michigan Supreme Court who will serve as Co-Chairs of the Task Force.

It will also include Jeff Nye the Director of the MSP Forensic Science Division, Attorney General Dana Nessel or her designee, and Judge Paul J. Denenfeld of the 17th Circuit Court of Kent County who was designated by the Chief Justice.

Four members of the Legislature, two from the Senate and two from the House of Representatives, will also participate as non-voting members.

The Governor has appointed the following members to the Task Force:

Christopher R. Bommarito , of Williamston, is the president and chief forensic scientist of Forensic Science Consultants, Inc.

Kent Gardner , of Davison, is the administrator of forensic lab services for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.

Brandon N. Giroux , of Northville, is the president of Giroux Forensic, Inc. and Forensic Assurance, Inc.

Jeffrey M. Jentzen, M.D., Ph.D. , of Ann Arbor, is a clinical professor emeritus of pathology for the University of Michigan Department of Pathology.

Barbara O’Brien, Ph.D., of East Lansing, is a professor at the Michigan State University College of Law.

Jonathan Sacks , of Ann Arbor, is the director of the State Appellate Defender Office.

Donald Shelton, Ph.D. , of Saline, is the director of the criminology and criminal justice program at the University of Michigan-Dearborn and program director for their Justice Reform Project, Alternatives to Violent Force.

Ruth Smith, Ph.D. , of Okemos, is a professor of forensic chemistry and the director of the forensic science program at Michigan State University.

Matthew J. Wiese, of Marquette, is the prosecuting attorney for Marquette County.

The following members of the Legislature will serve as participants on the Task Force:

Sen. John Bizon - designated by the Senate Majority Leader,

Sen. Stephanie Chang - designated by the Senate Minority Leader,

Rep. Robert Bezotte - designated by the Speaker of the House,

and Rep. Laurie Pohutsky - designated by the House Minority Leader.

The appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.