Gas leak shuts down multiple businesses in Haslett

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of Haslett Road and Marshal Road in Haslett while they work to repair a gas leak.

Consumers Energy has confirmed that while an excavator was installing fiber optic cables in the area a gas main was accidentally struck. Shortly after, people at the True Value in the area reported a strong smell. Four businesses in the area have closed until repairs are made.

A crew from Consumer’s Energy is on the scene, working to repair the damage. This is an ongoing story, WILX News 10 will update it as new information comes in.

