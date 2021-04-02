Advertisement

Gas leak shuts down multiple businesses in Haslett

(KMVT)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of Haslett Road and Marshal Road in Haslett while they work to repair a gas leak.

Consumers Energy has confirmed that while an excavator was installing fiber optic cables in the area a gas main was accidentally struck. Shortly after, people at the True Value in the area reported a strong smell. Four businesses in the area have closed until repairs are made.

A crew from Consumer’s Energy is on the scene, working to repair the damage. This is an ongoing story, WILX News 10 will update it as new information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton Rapids man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
The FDA has authorized two changes to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that can provide extra doses...
FDA authorizes 2 changes to Moderna’s vaccine
Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says

Latest News

Replacing your COVID-19 vaccination card
Michigan hotel manager indicted for tax fraud and obstruction
Family speaks out after teen's death
Family of the teenager shot and killed on Lansing’s west side demands answers, change
Michigan among worst hotspots in the US
Sparrow president: Everyday choices affecting COVID-19 spread in Michigan
WILX Weather Evening 4/2/2021