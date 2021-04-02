Family of the teenager shot and killed on Lansing’s west side demands answers, change

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The family of the teenager shot and killed on Lansing’s west side is demanding answers.

16-year-old Darrell Smith died Wednesday night on Burneway, near Seaway Drive. Police have yet to make any arrests.

Smith’s family tells News 10 his life was taken senselessly, and they have a message for young people in the city.

Darrell’s brother Tyrece said, “I will never understand. We keep losing the smart ones, the good ones. To senseless unnecessary violence.”

Another family mourning the loss of a loved to gun violence in Lansing. Another LPD business card lying among cards and flowers.

“Why, why I gotta burry my son? “Stephanie Smith, Darrell’s Mother, said. “He was my heart. He was my joy.”

Darrell Smith was just sixteen years old.

“I mean this kid could go play a concert- an orchestra- and then turn around and come home and tear down some drywall and do some painting,” Tyrece said.

Police say the reason behind his murder is still unclear, but the family feels like he was a victim of the unprecedented increase in youth violence in Lansing.

“This is become a sad situation in the city, and I’ve been here my whole life,” Tyrece said. “It’s never been as bad.”

But, as bad as it hurts, they have decided to share their pain. They say they hope Darrell’s tragic story will be an eye opener for the rest of the community.

