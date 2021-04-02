Advertisement

Facebook rolls out vaccine frames for profile pictures

Facebook believes that if users see more people they trust get vaccinated, they will feel better about getting it themselves.
Facebook announced it is partnering with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)...
Facebook announced it is partnering with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in launching new COVID-19 vaccine profile frames.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(WILX) - Facebook is rolling out a new feature aimed at combatting COVID-19: vaccine profile frames.

The frames allow users to show their support for vaccines and see others doing the same. Research indicates that social norms play a large role in people’s attitudes and behaviors according to Facebook’s press release.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worked with Facebook on the frames project.

Facebook believes that if users see more people they trust get vaccinated, they will feel better about getting it themselves.

“By working closely with national and global health authorities and using our scale to reach people quickly, we’re doing our part to help people get credible information, get vaccinated, and encourage others to do the same so we can come back together safely,” Facebook said in a release.

The profile frames were made available starting Thursday. In the coming weeks, Facebook plans to show a summary in your newsfeed of your friends who are using the frame in their profile.

