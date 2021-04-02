Eaton Rapids man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

EATON COUNTY. (WILX) - An Eaton Rapids man, 47-year-old William Steven Kunkel Jr, has been arrested for one count of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree, and two counts of criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree. On March 30, Kunkel was arraigned in the 56th District Court- Eaton County.

This investigation stemmed from allegations of sexual activity between Kunkel and a juvenile female softball payer. At the time, he had coached for the softball club Finesse Fastpitch.

Don Dreher, Finesse Fastpitch’s director of operations told WILX he hasn’t been a coach with this organization since December. They cut ties with him after MSP reached out about the allegations. Majority of teams train out of Wixom, Michigan, but teams also train in northern Ohio and Kzoo.

On April 12 at 9 a.m there will be a probable cause conference in Eaton County District Court.

The Michigan State Police, Metro South Post, Lansing Post, and detectives from the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes unit were all in on this joint investigation.

His bond was issued at $50,000 cash surety bond, with conditions.

