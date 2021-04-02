Advertisement

Eaton Rapids man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON COUNTY. (WILX) - An Eaton Rapids man, 47-year-old William Steven Kunkel Jr, has been arrested for one count of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree, and two counts of criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree. On March 30, Kunkel was arraigned in the 56th District Court- Eaton County.

This investigation stemmed from allegations of sexual activity between Kunkel and a juvenile female softball payer. At the time, he had coached for the softball club Finesse Fastpitch.

Don Dreher, Finesse Fastpitch’s director of operations told WILX he hasn’t been a coach with this organization since December. They cut ties with him after MSP reached out about the allegations. Majority of teams train out of Wixom, Michigan, but teams also train in northern Ohio and Kzoo.

On April 12 at 9 a.m there will be a probable cause conference in Eaton County District Court.

The Michigan State Police, Metro South Post, Lansing Post, and detectives from the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes unit were all in on this joint investigation.

His bond was issued at $50,000 cash surety bond, with conditions.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
The FDA has authorized two changes to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that can provide extra doses...
FDA authorizes 2 changes to Moderna’s vaccine
Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says

Latest News

Replacing your COVID-19 vaccination card
Michigan hotel manager indicted for tax fraud and obstruction
Family speaks out after teen's death
Family of the teenager shot and killed on Lansing’s west side demands answers, change
Michigan among worst hotspots in the US
Sparrow president: Everyday choices affecting COVID-19 spread in Michigan
WILX Weather Evening 4/2/2021