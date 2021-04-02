Delayed transactions through the Secretary of State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Since the start of the pandemic, the secretary of state’s office has encouraged customers to complete their transactions at home.

“There are some transactions that are required by law where the person has to come into one of our offices, and so we operate by appointment that’s how we keep everybody safe,” Michigan Department of State, Jake Rollow said.

The problem is most open appointments are months out.

The state does save a limited number of slots for next-day signups.

“Next day appointments are released at 8 am and at noon. We post that on the website we want people to know those times, that obviously makes it simpler,” Rollow said.

But customers say it’s not easy.

“You get on, you look at what’s available, you go to sign in by the time you go through all the check points and check out that appointment’s no longer available, you go to another one same thing so I’ve been trying for months to do this just to get my title transferred,” customer Andrew Spadafore said.

“I probably went to 10 different schedules, Detroit, Flint, then I got Lansing,” customer Laurie Raus said.

Many drivers say their biggest fear is getting pulled over while waiting for an appointment. The secretary of state’s office says they’re taking customer input into account -- but their primary goal is safely getting through the pandemic.

“What we hear from customers who actually use the appointment feature is that they love it because they don’t miss waiting in line,” Rollow said.

