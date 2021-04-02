Daily COVID-19 case report: 5,498 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan health officials have reported 5,498 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 deaths. The state total now sits at 683,793 cases and 16,161 deaths.

Below are the current totals from local counties.

Clinton County reports 5,010 cases and 71 deaths.

Eaton County reports 6,832 cases and 154 deaths.

Ingham County reports 18,347 cases and 297 deaths.

Jackson County reports 11,206 cases and 227 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 4,170 cases and 83 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

