CDC releases guidance for Easter celebrations

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on how people, vaccinated and not, should safely celebrate Easter.

For those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC says they can spend Easter with others. The agency says if it’s been two weeks since your last vaccine dose, you can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are advised to stick to their own households. The CDC says they can still gather but should do so outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

The CDC says it is still learning exactly how protection from the vaccine works, and until more is known, the agency is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public places.

