Auburn Loses Key Point Guard

(WTVY News 4)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
-AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper says he plans to enter the NBA draft and give up his remaining eligibility. Cooper announced his decision to enter the draft and hire an agent after putting up big numbers as a freshman despite playing in only 12 games. Cooper averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds after being declared eligible by the NCAA. Fellow Auburn freshman JT Thor also has entered the draft but left the door open for a return. Cooper is one of just seven players nationally to average 20 points and eight assists per game in the last 25 years.

