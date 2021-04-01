Advertisement

Lansing mayor hopes to fix affordable housing

The Lansing Housing Commission tries to offer low-income housing to people who need it
By Spencer Soicher
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor just put out his neighborhood vision plan, and as part of it he wants to make affordable housing a realistic option for people in the area.

Mayor Schor said, “There is housing available, but we do need more.”

He says he’s committed to making sure people have a good place to live at an affordable price. In 2020 real estate website Zillow says that the average price of a Lansing home was around $100,000. Just a year later, that’s up to $116,000.

The Lansing Housing Commission tries to offer low-income housing to people who need it. They’ve spent the last few years bringing houses up to code. Doug Fleming with the Lansing Housing Commission says they’re just aren’t many affordable options out there right now.

“Affordable housing right now in Lansing is in a tough spot because with our new renovations that’s going on, were really not moving anybody in because we need the vacant units in order to do the construction,” Fleming said.

Arnica Smith lives in a low-income housing complex.

Smith said, “I don’t believe Lansing actually has affordable adequate housing outside of low-income homes. " The mayor says its equally important to fix up homes as it is to create new options. And he’s going to work with the housing commission to make sure the homes continue to get fixed.

Mayor Schor said, “In my first term we brought it up to code and were going through a process. We’re investing millions. In my second term I’m excited to see those properties improved so that those who are using subsidized housing have better units where they can live.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
16-year-old dead after shooting on Burneway near Seaway Drive
While there is a huge push to get Americans vaccinated, many are choosing to skip out on that...
Many choosing to skip second dose of vaccine
A young Lansing man is in the hospital with COVID, fighting for his life on a ventilator.
COVID leaves 28-year-old on a ventilator
The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed

Latest News

Lansing School Board approves upgrades to several schools
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launches We Treat Hep C Campaign
Teacher shortage could get worse
Teacher shortage made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic
New Law to reduce misdemeanor arrests goes into effect Thursday
The state of Michigan says progress has been made toward addressing racial disparities in...
Michigan wants to increase COVID testing again