Violent crime rising during COVID-19 pandemic

Murders in the 34 cities studied showed a 30% spike.
While property crimes and drug offenses have fallen during the pandemic, violent crime has...
While property crimes and drug offenses have fallen during the pandemic, violent crime has almost universally risen.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While property crimes and drug offenses have fallen during the pandemic, violent crime has almost universally risen.

The rise is according to a new study by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice (CCJ).

Murders in the 34 cities studied also showed a 30% spike. Property and drug crime rates, with the exception of motor vehicle theft, fell significantly during 2020.

“When you add poverty, unemployment, the stressors related to covid and on top of that, people that are living with one another in close proximity without going to work it is, in fact, a perfect storm,” said Dr. Alex del Carmen of Tarleton State University.

The researchers believe a variety of factors, including police departments impacted by COVID-19 and social unrest surrounding policing, all contributed to the rise in crime.

The study was conducted by noted criminologist and Professor Emeritus Richard Rosenfeld and Ernesto Lopez of the University of Missouri - St. Louis and CCJ Senior Fellow and Commission Director Thomas Abt.

“The fabric of American society has been tested in unprecedented ways in the past year – by the pandemic, the struggle against racial injustice, and economic decline,” Rosenfeld said. “The combination of these stressors and a lack of effective outreach to at-risk individuals likely contributed to the elevated homicide rates we’ve seen in 2020.”

Abt and Rosenfeld also explored how responses to the pandemic affected murder rates in an analysis last June.

“The response to rising rates of homicide must not wait,” Abt said. “A large body of rigorous evidence demonstrates that violent crime can be addressed using strategies that are available now and do not require big budgets or new legislation to be implemented. Even with the pandemic, the time to act is now.”

The full report from the CCJ can be read HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

