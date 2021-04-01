Advertisement

Tokyo Torch Trouble

Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu, center, a member of Japan women's national football...
Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu, center, a member of Japan women's national football team, arrives at a torch kiss point to pass on the flame during the torch relay grand start outside J-Village National Training Center in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23.(Source: Philip Fong/Pool Photo via AP)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-TOKYO (AP) - The Tokyo Olympic torch relay has run into trouble after the governor of Osaka prefecture and the mayor of the city of Osaka asked that the relay going through the city be canceled with the games opening in less than four months.

Osaka prefecture and two others have been selected to come under strict new measures to counter rising cases of COVID-19. Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui says “it’s very unfortunate but I think we should call it off” because “people tend to gather and those places get crowded.” Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura echoed the mayor, saying “I think the torch relay through the middle of Osaka should be canceled.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
16-year-old dead after shooting on Burneway near Seaway Drive
While there is a huge push to get Americans vaccinated, many are choosing to skip out on that...
Many choosing to skip second dose of vaccine
A young Lansing man is in the hospital with COVID, fighting for his life on a ventilator.
COVID leaves 28-year-old on a ventilator
The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed

Latest News

Leslie High School Boys Basketball 2020-21
Leslie boys basketball hoping to end 53-year regional title drought
Juwan Howard's photo as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat
Another Honor For Juwan Howard
Roy Williams has officially announced his retirement from college basketball, after 33 seasons...
Roy Williams Retires From Coaching
Baseball
Tigers Win Season Opener