Tigers Win Season Opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Matthew Boyd pitched five shutout innings and the Detroit Tigers held on to win their opening day game at Comerica Park against the Cleveland Indians, 3-2. Miguel Cabrera’s two run homer in the first inning paced the Tigers who surrendered two runs in the ninth inning but held on for the victory. The game was played in 36 degree weather with snow falling in the early innings. Friday is an off day before the teams meet again on Saturday and Sunday.

