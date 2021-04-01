Sparrow introduces new Sparrow Speaks podcast to keep Mid-Michigan informed about healthcare

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow is launching a new podcast to provide healthcare information and expertise to Mid-Michigan, Sparrow Speaks.

Sparrow Speaks is expected to feature at least two new segments a month with leading Sparrow clinicians and subject matter experts. The first three broadcasts feature Joel Cohn, M.D., of Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute (TCI); Mindy Lane, D.O., of Sparrow Bariatrics; and Ali Sheikh, D.O., also of Sparrow TCI.

You can download or listen at Sparrow.org/SparrowSpeaks, as well as subscribe wherever you listen to your podcasts.

