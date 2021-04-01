Advertisement

Potter Park Zoo mourning the loss of 16-year-old geriatric Amur tiger, Sivaki

“We know those who visited him are mourning along with us as we say goodbye to this incredible cat,” the zoo said in a statement.
The Potter Park Zoo family is mourning the loss of Sivaki, a 16-year-old geriatric Amur Tiger,
The Potter Park Zoo family is mourning the loss of Sivaki, a 16-year-old geriatric Amur Tiger, who was humanely euthanized following a decline in his health due to age related spinal disease.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Potter Park Zoo family is mourning the loss of Sivaki, a 16-year-old geriatric Amur Tiger, who was humanely euthanized Wednesday following a decline in his health due to age-related spinal disease.

“After animal care staff noticed he was reluctant to move, veterinary staff diagnosed the spinal disease as the cause of his discomfort,” said Dr. Ronan Eustace, Potter Park Zoo’s Director of Animal Health. “Treatment to address his spinal disease was initiated, but his condition worsened quickly and it was determined euthanasia was the humane decision.”

Sivaki, who was born at Potter Park Zoo, was an important representative of his species having fathered three cubs and inspired many zoo visitors through the years. Amur tigers are critically endangered with only an estimated 400 to 500 remaining in the wild. The median life expectancy for males of this species is 16.3 years.

Potter Park Zookeeper Annie Marcum is one of the many team members at the zoo who had a special connection with Sivaki having worked with him for more than 15 years.

“It’s been my pleasure and privilege to work with Sivaki for the last 15 years. Sivaki was five-months-old when I started my internship. He inspired me,” said Marcum. “Training Sivaki and his sisters showed me the huge impact zookeepers can have on the welfare of the animals we care for and I will always be grateful for that. It was lessons learned from him that led me on my path to join the ongoing effort of our institution to strive for exceptional welfare and conservation of their wild spaces. I will miss him greatly.”

This is the first death at Potter Park Zoo since 2019. In May of that year, a female Alaskan moose died due to illness, followed by a male Alaskan moose succumbing to cancer in July.

Prior to the death of the two moose, a 20-year-old snow leopard named Little Girl was humanely euthanized after her health worsened despite treatments. She had chronic kidney disease and progressive arthritis. With snow leopards having a median life expectancy of 15 years, Little Girl was believed to have been the oldest snow leopard in a zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums at the time.

The team at Potter Park Zoo appreciates the support of the community through this difficult time. “We know those who visited him are mourning along with us as we say goodbye to this incredible cat,” the zoo said in a statement.

