Advertisement

Positive Parenting: Kids with autism: How dads can improve mom’s mental health

New research suggests how dads can help moms of children with disabilities.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents of children with disabilities face all kinds of challenges, and COVID has only made it more difficult. Many times, moms take on the bulk of child care responsibilities at the expense of their mental health. Now new research suggests dads can help.

One study found 50 percent of moms of children with autism had elevated levels of depression, and COVID is adding extra stress. A recent Urban Institute Report revealed many of the services and programs to help kids with disabilities have been reduced or completely eliminated.

A new study shows fathers play an important role in supporting a mother’s mental health. Researchers examined a sample of 3,550 children and their parents. They found moms of kids with autism reported fewer symptoms of depression when fathers read regularly with the child as early as nine months old. Additionally, the scientists say dads may lessen a mother’s depression when they engage in consistent, responsive caregiving, such as soothing a child when they’re upset. While they might not eliminate a mother’s stress entirely, this research shows a father’s actions can help relieve a mother’s stress.

Some other ways moms of kids with autism can reduce symptoms of depression include finding a support group with other parents, journaling to relieve stress, and seeking respite care for your child so you can get a break. If your symptoms interfere with your daily life, you might want to seek professional help from a therapist who has experience working with families with children with disabilities.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
16-year-old dead after shooting on Burneway near Seaway Drive
While there is a huge push to get Americans vaccinated, many are choosing to skip out on that...
Many choosing to skip second dose of vaccine
A young Lansing man is in the hospital with COVID, fighting for his life on a ventilator.
COVID leaves 28-year-old on a ventilator
The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed

Latest News

Teacher shortage could get worse
Teacher shortage made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic
Michigan leads in adoption of federal Family First Act
City of East Lansing’s northern tail dog park to re-open this Friday, April 2
HRCS Mobile Food Pantry