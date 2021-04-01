Pfizer’s vaccine proves to be effective for 12-15-year-olds, local teen and parent share reactions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is looking to take another step in fighting COVID-19.

The company announced they are hoping to provide the vaccine to younger teens before summer. Pfizer says it will ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization to give its COVID-19 vaccine to children.

The company says clinical trials prove that the vaccine is 100% effective for kids 12 to 15.

“Ultimately, our goal is to be able to vaccinate down to six months and there are clinical trials going on right now that are vaccinating down to that six-month range,” said Ingham County Health Officer Vail.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail explains lowering the age is the natural progression for vaccine distribution.

“Taking it down a little bit at a time to get things approved as quickly as possible is probably the goal. Just like this was the core, this sixteen and overpopulation. Then, let’s get to a 12-16 population. We’ll see clinical trials continue and you’ll see that number continue to go down,” said Linda Vail.

Erin Dinkins says she’s concerned about vaccine rollout. She believes the government should allow more time before allowing people younger than 16 to receive it.

“Adults should be able to receive the vaccine first before we decide to give it to our children without knowing the long-term effects it may have on them-- or on us,” said Erin Dinkins. “I would hate for it to create another thing for our children and begin to make them sick.”

Vail says if the Pfizer vaccine does get approved for the 12-15 age range, it could be a game-changer for controlling the virus in schools.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you don’t have to quarantine. You won’t be having kids missing school over quarantine as well as illness,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

“I feel like it will be very important, especially for people in school,” said Emma Murphy.

Emma Murphy turns 12 in June and hopes to be able to get the vaccine this summer.

“I feel like obviously, this is very new for everyone. After a year of it, you want to be able to get back into the normal swing of things,” said Emma Murphy.

Health experts say to achieve herd immunity, children will need to be vaccinated.

It’s the only way to end the pandemic.

