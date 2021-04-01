Advertisement

Paul Simon sells song catalog to Sony Music Publishing

Paul Simon performs during the final stop of his Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour concert on...
Paul Simon performs during the final stop of his Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour concert on Sept. 22, 2018, in New York. Sony Music Publishing announced Wednesday, March. 31, 2021, that it has acquired Simon's catalog, which includes six decades of music, from his time in Simon & Garfunkel to his solo career. Financial details of the deal were not announced.(Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Simon is the latest icon to sell his rich catalog of songs.

Sony Music Publishing announced Wednesday that it has acquired Simon’s catalog, which includes six decades of music, from his time in Simon & Garfunkel to his solo career. Financial details of the deal were not announced.

Bob Dylan and Shakira recently sold their full catalogs, while Stevie Nicks sold a majority of her catalog and Neil Young sold 50% of his.

Simon has won 16 Grammy Awards. His well-known songs include “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Boxer,” “The Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Homeward Bound,” “I am a Rock” and “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” among others.

“I’m pleased to have Sony Music Publishing be the custodian of my songs for the coming decades. I began my career at Columbia/Sony Records and it feels like a natural extension to be working with the Publishing side as well,” 79-year-old Simon said in a statement.

Sony Music Publishing also represents catalogs by Motown, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Queen, Ashford & Simpson, Leonard Cohen and more.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
16-year-old dead after shooting on Burneway near Seaway Drive
While there is a huge push to get Americans vaccinated, many are choosing to skip out on that...
Many choosing to skip second dose of vaccine
A young Lansing man is in the hospital with COVID, fighting for his life on a ventilator.
COVID leaves 28-year-old on a ventilator
The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed

Latest News

In this image made from a video released by hsnews.com.tw, passengers are helped to climb out...
Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 36, injuring dozens
Emergency rescue teams have been deployed to assist after a train derailed in Hualien County,...
Taiwan: Rescue teams inside tunnel of derailed train
Priests pause on Palm Sunday on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A...
Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites gradually reopen
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Police: California office attack that killed 4 wasn’t random
Train crashes in eastern Taiwan