Opening Day 2021 has arrived

(WILX) - It is April 1 and baseball fans know what that means: Opening Day for the MLB is here!

The Detroit Tigers are welcoming a limited number of fans to Comerica Park. The team is urging fans to reserve parking before leaving their homes.

The upcoming season will have COVID-19 protocols like last year, but more and more fans in attendance around the country as states loosen restrictions. The Tigers are reminding fans that park entry will be via mobile ticket in the Ballpark app only and all points of sale in the park will require cashless payment methods. Face masks are mandatory in Comerica Park.

“It’s our responsibility to provide a safe, clean environment, which we’re prepared for,” said Chris Lawrence, Tigers Vice President of Park Operations. “We’ve been working for the better part of 12 months on a plan. A lot of best practices across all of the sports leagues, communicating with each other.”

Detroit is looking for a fresh start with a new manager. A. J. Hinch was named manager on Oct 30, following the sudden retirement of Ron Gardenhire.

The Tigers take on the Cleveland Indians Thursday afternoon with Matthew Boyd on the mound for Detroit. 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber starts for Cleveland. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

