New Law to reduce misdemeanor arrests goes into effect Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State legislators hope a new law in Michigan will lead to less misdemeanor arrests.

They passed a law limiting officers from arresting and booking low-level offenders and citing them in other ways. The new law, which took effect Thursday, aims to keep misdemeanor offenders out of jail while they wait for their court hearing.

Ingham county sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth said this is a win for everyone.

Wrigglesworth said, “Its a two-way street. We’re going to do our part. The person getting the ticket instead of going to jail has to do their part or there are going to be sanctions or arrest warrants issued if they thumb their nose at the process and never show back up.”

The new law only pertains to low-level misdemeanors including disorderly conduct, retail fraud, and some misdemeanor driving offenses. Driving under the influence is not included.

When an offender receives a citation they will be told when to show up in court. If they follow through they can potentially avoid jail altogether.

“It looks like a traffic ticket. It will be anywhere between 3 and 10 business days. 3-14 business days and you the person written the ticket instead of going to jail that day is making a promise that you’re going to show back up to court, get arraigned on the ticket, and do all the court related functions after that,” said Wrigglesworth. “And a lot of these offenses the likely end result would’ve been they never would’ve come to jail anyways if they do their part and we do ours.”

Ingham County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Michael Cheltenham, said being put into jail can have a lasting impression

He said, “The economic consequences of having to post bond. Where someone may spend a day in jail and their job is no longer there because they hadn’t showed up in two days.”

The law only applies to low-level offenders. Serious misdemeanors, assault crimes, and offenses involving domestic violence will still require an arrest.

