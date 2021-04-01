MSU finalizing safety plans for football fans

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Football has announced that their spring football game will be played on April 24. But before fans are allowed to see Spartan football in person, there will need to be a plan in place.

The Ingham County Health Department will also get involved in this process.

“The role is for us to ensure that everyone in the county is following the state guidelines and what the allowable numbers are,” said Linda Vail the Ingham County Health Officer.

This plan will need to be submitted 7 days before the spring game which means April 17 will be the day to watch Spartan fans. This plan is still in the works the athletic department says.

For more information on the minimum standards for venues to open check out THIS LINK.

