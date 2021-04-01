Advertisement

MSU and Michigan Softball Postponed

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s softball series against Michigan, scheduled for this Friday through Sunday in Ann Arbor has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols. The teams will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify potential rescheduling options later this season. MSU has a 6-10 season record.

