Advertisement

Michigan wants to increase COVID testing again

Michigan’s testing has gone down as vaccinations increased
By Cody Butler
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services wants to ramp-up COVID testing again because of a third surge in cases. The state is partnering with several agencies including schools including schools to make tests more available.

Ingham Intermediate School District is just one of 34 districts offering post spring break testing to the community.

“It not only allows us to keep our staff and students safe, but the community in general,” said Jason Mellema, Ingham ISD Superintendent.

Testing has gone down statewide since people started to get vaccinated.

“Positivity level is high which is an indication we have an inadequate amount of testing going on,” said Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Officer.

But as new variants continue to spread, that has people worried.

“What happens in our community happens in our schools,” said Mellema.

Mellema said the district partnered with the state to offer COVID testing after spring break to keep students in the classroom.

“Staff members have been prioritized to make sure they are vaccinated so we can continue to provide in-person learning opportunities and this is just another layer of defense,” he said.

The state is really focusing on schools because kids aren’t able to get the COVID vaccine yet.

Starting Friday, it will begin testing student-athletes. More than 500 school districts also offer tests for students and staff. Vail said this is a way to help keep schools open.

“When we put that in schools and in school sports, it is very critical in terms of just testing enough to maker sure have early enough detection so we can do that do that isolation and separation fast enough,” she said.

Ingham ISD is offering free community testing four days. It is open to everyone. You are asked to pre-register, but that isn’t required.

April 10 – 10am-4pm – Lansing Gardner International Academy – 333 Dahlia Dr, Lansing MI (http://honumg.info/GardnerIA)

April 11 – 10am-5pm – Ingham ISD – 2630 West Howell Road, Mason MI (http://honumg.info/WilsonTalent)

April 13 – 12pm-6pm – Lansing Eastern High School – 626 Marshall Street, Lansing MI (http://honumg.info/EasternHS)

April 14 – 11am-6pm – Ingham ISD – 2630 West Howell Road, Mason MI (http://honumg.info/ThorburnEC)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
16-year-old dead after shooting on Burneway near Seaway Drive
While there is a huge push to get Americans vaccinated, many are choosing to skip out on that...
Many choosing to skip second dose of vaccine
A young Lansing man is in the hospital with COVID, fighting for his life on a ventilator.
COVID leaves 28-year-old on a ventilator
The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed

Latest News

J&J locked arms with Emergent in April 2020, enlisting the lesser-known company to manufacture...
Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations
COVID-19 Variant
First P.1 variant case identified in Bay County
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is “unacceptably slow”
Michigan State University is now offering paramedics and emergency medical technicians across...
Virtual training helps emergency responders improve patient care