Michigan to work with National Governors Association to meet social and emotional needs of students and families

1 of 6 States Chosen to Advance Whole Child Vision for Students’ Comprehensive Development
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Governors Association will be collaborating with Michigan on strategies to help ensure that students will have the useful resources in order to get back on track socially and emotionally during and beyond the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all Michiganders, especially our young people. As we continue to reopen school buildings and vaccinate more people every day, we need a comprehensive recovery plan to support students’ academic and social emotional needs,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This partnership with the National Governors Association will strengthen our efforts to support each and every young person in a comprehensive recovery.”

This partnership comes after families and students have experienced fear, anxiety, trauma, isolation and stress during the pandemic.

In addition 5 other states will be on this strategy through March 2022.

