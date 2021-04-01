Michigan leads in adoption of federal Family First Act

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is making sure that children are put in residential foster care facilities only if that type of placement is necessary to meet their mental and behavioral health needs.

MDHHS today launches a new Qualified Residential Treatment Program model for congregate care. This marks the achievement of a major milestone in implementing the federal Family First Prevention Services Act of 2018 – known as the Family First Act.

“When children require residential services, the new congregate care model includes family and caregivers in treatment, and requires transition of youth back to their communities and families as soon as possible,” said Stacie Bladen, interim executive director of the MDHHS Children’s Services Agency.

The Family First Act was passed by Congress with the intent to support children and families staying together, but when it is not possible, ensuring children are placed in a family foster home, related or unrelated, or as close to a family-like setting as feasible while meeting the child’s treatment needs.

