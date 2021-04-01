Advertisement

Michigan leads in adoption of federal Family First Act

Children in foster care will be placed in facilities only if necessary to meet their mental health needs
(KMVT)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is making sure that children are put in residential foster care facilities only if that type of placement is necessary to meet their mental and behavioral health needs.

MDHHS today launches a new Qualified Residential Treatment Program model for congregate care. This marks the achievement of a major milestone in implementing the federal Family First Prevention Services Act of 2018 – known as the Family First Act.

“When children require residential services, the new congregate care model includes family and caregivers in treatment, and requires transition of youth back to their communities and families as soon as possible,” said Stacie Bladen, interim executive director of the MDHHS Children’s Services Agency.

The Family First Act was passed by Congress with the intent to support children and families staying together, but when it is not possible, ensuring children are placed in a family foster home, related or unrelated, or as close to a family-like setting as feasible while meeting the child’s treatment needs.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
16-year-old dead after shooting on Burneway near Seaway Drive
While there is a huge push to get Americans vaccinated, many are choosing to skip out on that...
Many choosing to skip second dose of vaccine
A young Lansing man is in the hospital with COVID, fighting for his life on a ventilator.
COVID leaves 28-year-old on a ventilator
The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed

Latest News

Teacher shortage could get worse
Teacher shortage made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic
City of East Lansing’s northern tail dog park to re-open this Friday, April 2
HRCS Mobile Food Pantry
File photo
Tuesday is National Read Across America Day, area libraries set to celebrate