Mayor Schor releases neighborhood vision for the next four years in Lansing

The Neighborhood vision is part of Mayor Schor’s comprehensive plan for the next four years for Lansing.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mayor Andy Schor released his Neighborhoods vision for the city of Lansing.

The plan concentrates on many of his administration’s accomplishments and how Mayor Schor plans to continue working to strengthen neighborhoods in Lansing. The plan includes the new SERVE Lansing, increased efforts for lead abatement in homes, neighborhoods of focus, supporting business corridors, and a variety of other issues important to Lansing residents and visitors alike.

“I am proud of our tireless work to keep communities safe, beautiful, vibrant, and affordable,” Mayor Schor said. “Investing in our neighborhoods means repairing sidewalks, sharing needed information with community leaders about available resources, promoting public safety and volunteer opportunities, and so much more. This all starts with my newly-created Department of Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement. My Neighborhood Revitalization Plan will further strengthen our neighborhoods, the lifeblood of our city, so all are proud to live in and visit Lansing.”

Highlights from the Neighborhood vision document include:

  • creating the Department of Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement upon taking office,
  • creating and continuing Operation Slowdown and SERVE Lansing,
  • refurbishing blighted properties into housing units,
  • improving parks,
  • increasing neighborhood grants for important needs,
  • Walking Wednesdays, and much more.

The Neighborhood vision is part of Mayor Schor’s comprehensive plan for the next four years for Lansing. The plan is expected to be rolled out over the next few weeks and will include other vision documents including Equity, Infrastructure and City of Lansing Services, Economic and Community Development, and Regionalism and City Partnerships.

The full plan can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

