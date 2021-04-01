Many choosing to skip second dose of vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While there is a huge push to get Americans vaccinated, many are choosing to skip out on their second dose.

In Augusta, Georgia, a vaccination coordinator there says about 5% of their patients are not returning for the second dose. That is about 2,000 people.

A nationwide study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found around 3.5% or 4 million people do not get their second dose.

“Getting people vaccinated with that first vaccine is really important because they get to some level of protection. Somewhere in that 50 -70% with Pfizer and Moderna,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche of Augusta University.

But 50 -70% is not enough. Health officials say those numbers put herd immunity in jeopardy.

The CDC says it typically takes two weeks after you are fully vaccinated for the body to build protection (immunity) against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.