Local family friendly Easter events

Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lots of Easter fun is happening this weekend.

Over at the Howell Nature Center, they will be having an Easter EGGstravaganza.

On Saturday there will be an EGGciting Easter celebration!

During this event, you’ll be able stroll through their festively decorated Wild Wonders Wildlife Park, where children can hunt for eggs and participate in themed activities along the way. In the NatureScape, guests will be able to meet and take a photo with the Easter Bunny, who will be safely greeting children from the tree house.

This event allows for many opportunities to view our animal residents, including wildlife presentations happening every hour.

You won’t want to miss this EGGcellent event!

Register for 9:00am - 11:00am: https://conta.cc/3tIi2t3

Register for 1:00pm - 3:00pm: https://conta.cc/2NVQHno (ALMOST FULL)

DeWitt is also having lots of fun for their Egg Hunt Express.

The whole family can come see the DARA Easter Bunny at the DeWitt Sports Park for a visit, pictures, and a personal egg hunt with candy and prizes!

Pre registration is required. Resident/$12 per household.

More information: https://www.dewittrecreation.org/default.aspx

