Jackson mayor Derek Dobies not seeking re-election

While he is stepping away from the Mayor’s office, he is optimistic about the future of Jackson.
By Krystle Holleman and Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Derek Dobies has announced he will not seek re-election as mayor of Jackson.

In a letter dated Thursday, April 1, Dobies said “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your City Councilperson, Vice Mayor and now as your Mayor. After much reflection, I have decided not to seek another term as Mayor.”

While he is stepping away from the Mayor’s office, he is optimistic about the future of Jackson. In a thread on his Twitter account, Dobies said “I want to share my hope and promise: in leaving this office, I hope to help create the space and support structure to continue that change. In November of 2021, our city can again make history by electing the first person of color as mayor.”

Dobies said he called Daniel Mahoney and asked him to run for mayor. “If he decides to do so, he will have my full support,” Dobies said.

Dobies was elected in November 2017, after serving on the City Council for Jackson’s 6th Ward since 2011. Mayor Dobies earned a degree in Political Theory & Constitutional Democracy from James Madison College at Michigan State University, where he minored in Middle Eastern Studies and received a certification in Homeland Security.

“Jackson is a city of second chances. It gave me a great second chance - a comeback,” Dobies said. “And for that reason, know that I will never stop fighting for it.”

The letter can be read in full below.

