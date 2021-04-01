Advertisement

GOP demands specifics from Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist on his claims of racism

Gilchrist made several public appearances where he called Republican election reform efforts voter suppression.
Governor Garlin Gilchrist at U of M.
Governor Garlin Gilchrist at U of M.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Michigan GOP, Lieutenant Governor, Garlin Gilchrist, is making very serious claims of racism without providing specifics. They say his actions are “extremely irresponsible and damaging to the national conversation on race.”

Gilchrist made several public appearances where he labeled Republican election reform efforts as voter suppression and some sort of nefarious plot against the Black community.

“Republicans are afraid of voters. It is that simple,” Gilchrist said on MSNBC Sunday morning. “They’d rather frankly assault and kick voters in the teeth, than opening up the Democratic process.”

One hour later, Gilchrist used even harsher language when speaking to the Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church.

“It’s really disgusting and to me, what it says is that one, Republicans are scared of you voting. Period,” said Gilchrist. “Republicans are scared of people who look like us voting, right? They are so scared, and so they decided, we don’t want you all to vote anymore so we’re going to make it more difficult for people who look like you to do so [to vote].”

“The Lt. Governor is coarsening the debate over voting reform with reckless claims of racism,” said Ted Goodman, communications director of the Michigan Republican Party. “An overwhelming majority of Americans - and Black Americans - favor voter ID to ensure the security of our elections. Even the Democrat Party requires ID to vote in their state party conventions. Their casual use of these accusations undermine efforts to combat actual racism in our society.”

