Advertisement

Corporate America stepping up to combat climate change

President Biden’s infrastructure package includes massive spending to combat climate change.
President Biden's infrastructure package includes massive spending to combat climate change....
President Biden's infrastructure package includes massive spending to combat climate change. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)(J. David Ake | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - President Biden’s infrastructure package includes massive spending to combat climate change.

His administration believes it will pay off in the long run and create good-paying, clean energy jobs.

“Every road we fix, every bridge we build, we can either do it in a way that’s better for the climate or worse for the climate,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Why wouldn’t we want to be creating these jobs in a way that’s better for the climate?”

Corporate America is also stepping up to address the crisis. Google is working to reduce your environmental footprint by having its driving directions soon default to the most fuel-efficient route. Volkswagen is also making major moves into the electric car market.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
16-year-old dead after shooting on Burneway near Seaway Drive
While there is a huge push to get Americans vaccinated, many are choosing to skip out on that...
Many choosing to skip second dose of vaccine
A young Lansing man is in the hospital with COVID, fighting for his life on a ventilator.
COVID leaves 28-year-old on a ventilator
The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed

Latest News

Lansing School Board approves upgrades to several schools
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launches We Treat Hep C Campaign
Teacher shortage could get worse
Teacher shortage made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic
New Law to reduce misdemeanor arrests goes into effect Thursday
The state of Michigan says progress has been made toward addressing racial disparities in...
Michigan wants to increase COVID testing again