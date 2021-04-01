Corporate America stepping up to combat climate change

(WILX) - President Biden’s infrastructure package includes massive spending to combat climate change.

His administration believes it will pay off in the long run and create good-paying, clean energy jobs.

“Every road we fix, every bridge we build, we can either do it in a way that’s better for the climate or worse for the climate,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Why wouldn’t we want to be creating these jobs in a way that’s better for the climate?”

Corporate America is also stepping up to address the crisis. Google is working to reduce your environmental footprint by having its driving directions soon default to the most fuel-efficient route. Volkswagen is also making major moves into the electric car market.

