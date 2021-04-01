City of East Lansing’s northern tail dog park to re-open this Friday, April 2

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing’s Northern Tail Dog Park will re-open to the public for the 2021 spring, summer and fall seasons on Friday, April 2 at 8 a.m.

The park is located at 6400 Abbot Road, adjacent to the East Lansing Softball Complex and East Lansing Family Aquatic Center. The park features 2 ½ acres of fenced-in park land for off-leash dog play. Within the park, there is also a 5,625-square-foot, fenced-in area for small dogs (under 22 pounds).

Admission to the park is free and daily park hours (weekdays and weekends) are from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Park visitors are reminded to keep at least a six-foot distance from those that are not a part of their group and comply with all current epidemic orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_98455-533660--,00.html.

Community members can visit https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/Facilities/Facility/Details/Northern-Tail-Dog-Park-16 for additional information about the dog park, including park rules.

