Capitol Police watchdog issues scathing report on Capitol riot

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(CNN) – The Inspector General for the United States Capitol Police has issued a scathing preliminary report about how the department handled the Capitol riot earlier this year.

The IG found the department failed to send out intelligence from as early as Dec 30, suggesting Jan. 6 protesters may have been inclined to become violent.

The report also states police weren’t prepared for demonstrations planned for that date.

The department was criticized in the report for failing to pass along a memo from the FBI’s Norfolk office that warned about potential violence.

The riot left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Nearly 140 law enforcement officers were also injured.

