Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around the state.

Moriarty’s Pub in Lansing says none of their staff have tested positive and that this is just a precautionary measure. They will be closed until April 14 but will still offer take-out.

Stober’s Bar, also in Lansing, announced they are closing for a short time as well. There is currently no known plan on when they will reopen. They also say their employees are not sick with COVID-19, but they want to be safe.

Early Wednesday, Crunchy’s in East Lansing said they will close Thursday through Sunday because some of their staff tested positive for COVID-19and they want to give their remaining workers a break.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.