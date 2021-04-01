Advertisement

Another Honor For Juwan Howard

Juwan Howard's photo as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat
Juwan Howard's photo as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat (WILX)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Juwan Howard Thursday was named the Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year. He received a similar honor from the Big Ten Conference several weeks ago. Michigan finished its season with a 23-5 record and won the Big Ten regular season title before being eliminated in the Elite Eight phase of the NCAA tournament Tuesday night, 51-49 to UCLA.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Three local bars are temporarily shutting their doors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around...
Area restaurants closed for COVID-19 issues
16-year-old dead after shooting on Burneway near Seaway Drive
While there is a huge push to get Americans vaccinated, many are choosing to skip out on that...
Many choosing to skip second dose of vaccine
A young Lansing man is in the hospital with COVID, fighting for his life on a ventilator.
COVID leaves 28-year-old on a ventilator
The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer announces expansion of food assistance to many low-income students who are attending college
Jackson County Courthouse - Michigan
Jackson County Courts required to limit in-person access following high number of COVID cases
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, former Vice President Mike Pence greets supporters...
Trump’s heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a...
US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden