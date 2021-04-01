Another Honor For Juwan Howard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Juwan Howard Thursday was named the Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year. He received a similar honor from the Big Ten Conference several weeks ago. Michigan finished its season with a 23-5 record and won the Big Ten regular season title before being eliminated in the Elite Eight phase of the NCAA tournament Tuesday night, 51-49 to UCLA.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.