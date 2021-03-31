Potter Park Zoo announces summer hours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that the weather is getting nicer, Potter Park Zoo is excited to welcome more visitors.

Starting Thursday, April 1, Potter Park Zoo will open with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day on September 6.

The zoo was busy over the winter. They welcomed new additions with the birth of a cotton-top tamarin, a critically endangered species, and three North American river otter pups.

The zoo also celebrated the first birthday of their youngest black rhinoceros, Jaali. Potter Park Zoo is located on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing. For information on tickets and parking fees, visit potterparkzoo.org

COVID restrictions are also in place to keep guests safe.

Guests are asked to wear masks, unless they are eating and drinking, and socially distance themselves when inside the zoo.

They are also asking you to stay home if you’re feeling sick or have a fever.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.